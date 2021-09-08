Advertisement

Republicans, elections experts say Wisconsin probe is flawed

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Republican officeholders and election experts say that the GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin lacks credibility, transparency and raises security risks and legal concerns.

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and fellow Republican Trey Grayson, who is Kentucky’s former secretary of state, said Wednesday that the Wisconsin investigation is flawed and that political stunts like it will undermine Americans’ confidence in their elections.

President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by more than 20,000 votes in Wisconsin.

Republicans have questioned numerous aspects of the 2020 election but have produced no evidence of widespread fraud while calling for a broader “forensic audit.”

