Same man suspected to be involved in 5 Madison robberies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating five armed robberies Tuesday that they believe involve the same suspect.

The robberies happened at multiple stores across Madison’s west side, according to an incident report.

The suspect was carrying a gun in all instances, MPD added.

Around 2:10 p.m., Sept. 2, BP/Stop N Go on 6202 Schroeder Road

Around 2:25 p.m., Sept. 3, Asian Midway Foods at 301 S. Park Street

Around 8:10 a.m., Sept. 4, Kwik Trip on 2042 W. Broadway

Around 11:55 p.m., Sept. 4, Kwik Trip at 3153 Maple Grove Drive

Around 12:10 a.m., Sept. 5, Walgreens Pharmacy at 7810 Mineral Point Road.

Police say victims and witnesses described the suspect as a Black man between 20-30 years old, wearing a black/dark sweatshirt and black/dark pants, standing around between 5-4″-5′10″ in height, and wearing a face mask.

Witnesses at the robbery at a Walgreens also described the suspect as weighing between 210-220 pounds.

Anyone with information on these robberies should call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com

