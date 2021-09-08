Advertisement

Same man suspected to be involved in 5 Madison robberies

Madison Police detectives have been investigating a string of 5 armed robberies that occurred...
Madison Police detectives have been investigating a string of 5 armed robberies that occurred from 9/3 to 9/5. It is believed that all cases are connected to the same suspect.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating five armed robberies Tuesday that they believe involve the same suspect.

The robberies happened at multiple stores across Madison’s west side, according to an incident report.

The suspect was carrying a gun in all instances, MPD added.

  • Around 2:10 p.m., Sept. 2, BP/Stop N Go on 6202 Schroeder Road
  • Around 2:25 p.m., Sept. 3, Asian Midway Foods at 301 S. Park Street
  • Around 8:10 a.m., Sept. 4, Kwik Trip on 2042 W. Broadway
  • Around 11:55 p.m., Sept. 4, Kwik Trip at 3153 Maple Grove Drive
  • Around 12:10 a.m., Sept. 5, Walgreens Pharmacy at 7810 Mineral Point Road.

Police say victims and witnesses described the suspect as a Black man between 20-30 years old, wearing a black/dark sweatshirt and black/dark pants, standing around between 5-4″-5′10″ in height, and wearing a face mask.

Witnesses at the robbery at a Walgreens also described the suspect as weighing between 210-220 pounds.

Anyone with information on these robberies should call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
State Dept. recommends 19 cities to Afghan, Iraqi immigrants; no Wisconsin cities on list
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
New COVID-19 rules for Badger Game Day

Latest News

Afghan evacuees look through shoes at a donation facility run by U.S. Soldiers and civilians at...
Donations for Afghan refugees arrive at Fort McCoy
Donations for Afghan refugees arrive at Fort McCoy
Donations for Afghan refugees arrive at Fort McCoy
Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers visit Fort McCoy
Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers visit Fort McCoy
Son attacks mom with swords in Monona apartment