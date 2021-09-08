Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People who live in eastern Dane Co. and anyone planning on driving through the area on Thursday will need to brace for a lot of extra traffic. In fact, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office recommends finding another way to get where you’re going – if you’re planning on going to the Sun Prairie and Marshall area.

With the Luke Bryan Farm Tour rolling into town Thursday night, the Sheriff’s Office expects all of the roads near the 5800 block of Co. Hwy. VV to be pretty crowded from early afternoon on. It specifically noted State Hwy. 19 and Co. Hwys. N and T will likely be especially busy.

Anyone planning on heading that way between 2 p.m. and 1 a.m. should find an alternate route, if possible, the Sheriff’s Office advises. Drivers who have to go that way should be cautious, patient, and need to watch for road signs. Authorities added that parking is banned along the highways.

Finally, for those who are going to the concert, the Sheriff’s Office asks that they pick a designated driver before grabbing that first drink.

