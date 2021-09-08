Advertisement

Some fall into the 40s Tonight; Back near 80ºF for the Weekend

The 70s and sunshine return tomorrow; More warmth & humidity kick off the weekend.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Breezy NW winds accompany a few light showers across northern and central Wisconsin. After a picture-perfect day, cloud cover was increasing in the southern half of the state. We’ll be on the lookout for a spotty shower through this evening.

Low temperatures fall back into the lower 50s under a mainly clear sky. The gusty winds will die down overnight. Some places could reach into the upper 40s. High-pressure moves overhead tomorrow - keeping the sunshine around and highs in the mid 70s.

The high moves off East by Friday - bringing winds out of the SW on its tail. More warmth and humidity is expected for the end of the week. Friday afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 70s - lower 80s. A few showers are possible with more cloud cover Saturday. The weather pattern becomes more unsettled Sunday and into Monday/Tuesday. Scattered showers are possible early next week. Temperatures remain near or just slightly above-average.

