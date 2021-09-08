Students return to the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2021 fall semester begins Wednesday for University of Wisconsin-Madison students, and this school year, students will actually be on campus.

The university says 90% of classes this semester will be in-person, with the other 10% staying virtual or adopting a hybrid method.

Students returning can expect a few changes to pre-pandemic campus life. Masks are required indoors for staff and students, regardless of vaccination status. For faculty and students not fully vaccinated, weekly testing is required.

UW-Madison staff says those measures are especially important because record enrollment numbers are expected this fall.

“We have seen an increase in enrollment,” said Meredith McGlone, a Spokeswoman for UW Madison. “We won’t see final figures until after the 10th day of class, but it looks like we’re on pace to have another record-setting first-year class. Interest in attending UW continues to remain very strong.”

McGlone added that emergency financial aid is still available for students impacted by the pandemic. For more information, go to the Office of Student Financial Aid website.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.