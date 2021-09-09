1 dead, 2 injured in crash following Milwaukee Co. pursuit

MILWAUKEE (AP) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a law enforcement pursuit ended with a crash in Milwaukee County.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says all three people were in a vehicle being pursued by the Wisconsin State Patrol Wednesday night.

The State Patrol attempted a traffic stop, which led to the pursuit which ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed near a Interstate 94 exit ramp west of American Family Field.

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others in the vehicle were seriously injured, but are expected to survive.

