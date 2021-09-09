Alliant Energy donates $4 million to help customers pay energy bills

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant Energy has donated $4 million to its Hometown Care Energy Fund to assist customers in paying their energy bills.

In a news release from Alliant Energy, the energy company says they are encouraging customers who need financial assistance to use the funds to avoid falling behind on their bills.

“We understand many customers still need help paying their utility bill, even as the economy recovers from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to double our contribution to the fund to help our customers recover and get back on track,” says , Vice President of Customer Operations at Alliant Energy, Linda Mattes. “If customers are struggling financially, we do want them to know help is available.”

$2 million of the contribution is available to customers in Wisconsin and $2 million is available to customers in Iowa.

In Wisconsin, Alliant Energy, in partnership with nonprofit organizations, will identify income-eligible customers and disperse funds to those customers.

The Hometown Care Energy Fund is supported annually with funds from Alliant Energy shareowners, as well as voluntary contributions from employees, retirees and customers.

For more information, including how to donate to the fund, visit alliantenergy.com/hometowncare.

