AP source: Steelers, T.J. Watt agree to lucrative extension

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have made outside linebacker T.J. Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that the Pewaukee native has signed a four-year extension worth $112 million.

The former Wisconsin Badger was set to enter the final season of the rookie deal he signed in 2017.

The 26-year-old has become one of the best pass rushers in the league. His 49 1/2 sacks over his first four seasons ranks sixth all time by a player over that span.

Watt has found an ally in his contract negotiations with the team in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger says the Steelers should pay Watt “whatever the heck he wants.”

Roethlisberger says Watt is one of the best players in the league and should be paid accordingly.

T.J. Watt is the youngest of the three Watts brothers, who all played at University of Wisconsin- Madison.

