Advertisement

Devil’s Lake State Park campaign aims to raise $18 million for multi-use center

Playgrounds are now open and outdoor shelters can hold up to 100 people.
Playgrounds are now open and outdoor shelters can hold up to 100 people.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A new fundraising campaign for Devil’s Lake State Park is hoping to raise $18 million to build an educational center at the park that would provide year-round amenities.

The new facility would encourage stewardship at the park and provide features for visitors and employees, noted Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park. Organizers explained there will be a café, gift shop and exhibits for people to visit, among other services.

The center will include area tribal leaders in the planning and campaign process to respect the cultural significance Devil’s Lake has for Native American populations.

Bernadette Greenwood, president of the Friends of Devil’s Lake board of directors, said the center will help the park better meet the needs of current visitors, while encouraging people to explore other Wisconsin parks.

“This is a big undertaking, and we want to make sure we are doing everything correctly,” she said. “Now, we invite your continued support and participation as we begin the next exciting chapter of Devil’s Lake State Park.”

Campaign organizers will rely heavily on Baraboo-area volunteers, but Greenwood said it will also reach out to national and regional groups for support because of the park’s reputation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the interest of people to participate in outdoor activities and the state Dept. of Natural Resources believes this popularity will remain.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began

Latest News

Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crews from the Madison, Wis.-based 1st...
Wisconsin soldiers fight wildfires on West Coast
Mpd
Madison’s Police Chief addresses recent gun violence
Go Orange day
Fight hunger in Wisconsin by participating in Go Orange Day
Madison Firefighter/EMT Rob Verhelst
Remembering 9/11: Madison firefighter reflects on how search at Ground Zero has impacted his life