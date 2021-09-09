Devil’s Lake State Park campaign aims to raise $18 million for multi-use center

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A new fundraising campaign for Devil’s Lake State Park is hoping to raise $18 million to build an educational center at the park that would provide year-round amenities.

The new facility would encourage stewardship at the park and provide features for visitors and employees, noted Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park. Organizers explained there will be a café, gift shop and exhibits for people to visit, among other services.

The center will include area tribal leaders in the planning and campaign process to respect the cultural significance Devil’s Lake has for Native American populations.

Bernadette Greenwood, president of the Friends of Devil’s Lake board of directors, said the center will help the park better meet the needs of current visitors, while encouraging people to explore other Wisconsin parks.

“This is a big undertaking, and we want to make sure we are doing everything correctly,” she said. “Now, we invite your continued support and participation as we begin the next exciting chapter of Devil’s Lake State Park.”

Campaign organizers will rely heavily on Baraboo-area volunteers, but Greenwood said it will also reach out to national and regional groups for support because of the park’s reputation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the interest of people to participate in outdoor activities and the state Dept. of Natural Resources believes this popularity will remain.

