Heavy police presence in Fitchburg

There is a heavy police presence on Pike Street and Coho Street in Fitchburg Wednesday night.
There is a heavy police presence on Pike Street and Coho Street in Fitchburg Wednesday night.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night in Fitchburg.

The scene is active near Pike Street and Coho Street, with crime scene tape visible.

A neighbor in the area told NBC15 that she heard shots go off earlier Thursday night, then first responders showed up. Fitchburg Police Department has not yet confirmed what happened.

NBC15 has a crew at the scene and is working to gain more details.

