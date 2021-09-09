MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It’s the end of the road for the original “Beltline Bob!” Deputy Eric Notovny is retiring from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office after 30 years.

Thursday is his last day on the job. For the past 20 years, Novotny has been patrolling the beltline looking for motorists who might need a helping hand.

“I have kind of grown attached to this roadway. I feel responsible for it. And I don’t want anything to happen on my shift, on my watch,” he said.

Back in 1991, the sheriff’s office began a pilot program on the beltline to keep motorists safe after an incident like a crash or a flat tire. Novotny was the first to get hired for the position.

“Back in 2001, we were a two-year pilot project to see if this function was needed on this roadway and well, I think it would be very difficult and counterproductive if they ever said this program is not needed,” said Novotny.

Novotny says the program got the nickname “Beltline Bob” from a WIBA traffic reporter. People often refer to him as Beltline Bob which is technically incorrect.

“Beltline Bob is an idea. It’s the moniker, the nickname of the entire program,” he said. “People have just assumed that I am Beltline Bob. I’m not. My name isn’t even Bob!”

Deputy Novotny says he's driving roughly 1.2 million miles on the beltline in his 20 year career (Andrea Novotny)

From 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday – Novotny drives back and forth on the beltline looking for anyone who might need help.

“My job is to go to that incident and to try to clear it up as safely and as quickly as possible so we can get the flow back to normal,” he said.

“This is a godsend because you get not only traffic protection but cleaning up after crashes. I mean these crashes are every day, several times a day,” said patrol officer Dan Furseth with the Town of Madison Police Dept.

In his 20 years, Novotny says he’s responded to more than 110,000 calls for help on the beltline and has driven about 1.2 million miles in five different trucks.

“I believe I provide a very valuable function and try to keep the roadway as safe as possible,” he said.

The 54-year-old is retiring from the sheriff’s office after exactly 30 years of service. He started on September 9th, 1991 and is retiring on the same day 30 years later.

“It will be a change, but this day was inevitable,” he said. “I have convinced myself that it is time to go but once it’s time to go, it will be different. I definitely will miss it,”

Novotny says he plans to relax for the first one or two months of retirement. He expects to get back into the workforce relatively soon saying “I’m not ready for sitting in a rocking chair and watching the world go by,”

He plans to work on a part-time basis but what he will be doing exactly is still up in the air. Also, the Beltline Bob program will continue into the future.

