Advertisement

Los Angeles to require vaccine for all students 12 and up

Visitors wait in line to be screened by security before being allowed to enter the Los Angeles...
Visitors wait in line to be screened by security before being allowed to enter the Los Angeles Unified School District administrative offices in Los Angeles Thursday Sept. 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles board of education has voted to require students 12 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus if they attend in-person classes in the nation’s second-largest school district.

The board’s vote Thursday makes Los Angeles by far the largest of a very small number of districts with a vaccine requirement. Nearby Culver City imposed a similar policy last month for its 7,000 students.

LA has about 630,000 students.

Under the plan for Los Angeles, students 12 and up who participate in sports and other extracurricular activities need to be fully vaccinated by the end of October.

Others would have until Dec. 19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart

Latest News

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Dane County Regional...
TSA stops gun at Dane County Regional Airport
Madison East High School student Ry (right) and mother Frannie (left) express concerns over the...
MMSD parent, student express COVID-19 concerns as school resumes
While working in NYC, Lisa Arkin never imagined a career in the medical field.
How 9/11 inspired a UW Health doctor to change career paths
Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) talks about reflections on 9/11 at the 20th anniversary of the terror...
Rep. Jim Clyburn reflects on 20th anniversary of 9/11
How 9/11 inspired a UW Health doctor to change career paths
How 9/11 inspired a UW Health doctor to change career paths