Luke Bryan to return to Wis. Thursday in Farm Tour kickoff

MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - Country superstar Luke Bryan is set to return to Dane County to perform for thousands at a local farm.

Joe Statz, co-owner of Statz Brothers Dairy Farm in Marshall, will host the singer Thursday after doing the same in 2019. He recalled, “On stage that night he asked if he could come back, and we all told him, ‘Come on back. We’ll be ready.’ So here he is again.”

In 2019. organizers told NBC15 they expected about 20,000 at the concert. As interest builds for this week’s event, eyes are also on COVID-19.

Ajay Sethi, an associate professor of population health sciences at UW-Madison, admitted the risk of COVID transmission is lower outside, but that doesn’t mean everyone is completely safe.

“Anybody who’s unvaccinated in the community should recognize that for many months now our society is returning to normal, and people who are vaccinated are in just much better position to keep themselves and their loved ones protected, compared to people who are not yet vaccinated,” he said.

Sethi recommends fans mask up even when it’s not required.

A spokesperson for Bayer said the company is partnering with Bryan for the “Here’s to the Farmer” campaign, not only to celebrate farmers in this concert series but also to fight hunger. The spokesperson said when fans use the hashtag #HerestotheFarmer on social media channels, Bayer will provide one meal to a person in need through Feeding America.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office said to expect lots of traffic on the east side Thursday. All roads near the 5800 block of County Highway VV will be crowded, starting around 2 p.m., the agency said.

