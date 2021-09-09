Madison apartment complex on ‘fire watch’ after dryer blaze

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison apartment complex is on a fire watch after officials say a dryer fire did not activate the building’s alarm system.

The Madison Fire Department was called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the 10 block of East Gilman Street, where a resident told firefighters there was smoke in the basement.

As crews headed downstairs, they noted the smoke detector was going off and light gray smoke was coming down from the ceiling.

Officials searched the basement for the source, saying it was found to be a laundry dryer’s contents, which were on fire. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, douse it with water and turn the natural gas feed to the dryer off. They also brought it outside.

Firefighters say the dryer was not overloaded but did have lint and debris trapped around its exhaust vault.

Officials noted that they tried to activate the building’s alarm system to tell residents to evacuate, but it did not go off. Madison Fire Department crews add that they worked with building management to create a fire watch until the alarm system is working again.

