Advertisement

Madison building damaged by multiple bullets

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A building on Madison’s west side was damaged from multiple bullets Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department.

Police arrived around 4:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Verona Road after multiple callers reported hearing shots fired.

Officers found several shell casings. Officers did not say if the damaged building was a business or residence.

MPD continued, saying they did not find anyone who was injured.

The police department asks anyone with information on this case to call their department at 608-255-2345, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or leave a tip online.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began

Latest News

There is a heavy police presence on Pike Street and Coho Street in Fitchburg Wednesday night.
Heavy police presence in Fitchburg
Luke Bryan to return
Luke Bryan to return
Fireman Rob recounts 9/11 experience
Fireman Rob recounts 9/11 experience
Former candidate for sheriff charged again for child porn