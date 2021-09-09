Madison building damaged by multiple bullets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A building on Madison’s west side was damaged from multiple bullets Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department.

Police arrived around 4:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Verona Road after multiple callers reported hearing shots fired.

Officers found several shell casings. Officers did not say if the damaged building was a business or residence.

MPD continued, saying they did not find anyone who was injured.

The police department asks anyone with information on this case to call their department at 608-255-2345, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or leave a tip online.

