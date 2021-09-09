Madison building damaged by multiple bullets
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A building on Madison’s west side was damaged from multiple bullets Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department.
Police arrived around 4:30 p.m. to the 4500 block of Verona Road after multiple callers reported hearing shots fired.
Officers found several shell casings. Officers did not say if the damaged building was a business or residence.
MPD continued, saying they did not find anyone who was injured.
The police department asks anyone with information on this case to call their department at 608-255-2345, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or leave a tip online.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.