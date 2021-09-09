Madison’s Police Chief addresses recent gun violence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Right now Madison Police are investigating two shootings over the Labor Day weekend. Chief of Police Shon Barnes says those responsible will be held accountable.

Barnes says when it comes to addressing gun violence in Madison, there’s much work to be done.

“I think that we could certainly be doing better. I think our community deserves better and I think this is a solution that will require everyone to kind of work together,” said Chief Barnes.

Barnes says officers are working hard to address gun violence in the city.

Local faith and anti-gun violence leaders agree that it will take a collaborative effort to spark change.

“If we’re gonna have thoughts and prayers, they have to become actions,” said Pastor Scott Marrese-Wheeler, board member for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort.

He says one of the root issues is gun control.

“We must ask ourselves which is more important? Our guns or the lives of our loved ones, our neighbors, even people we don’t know,”'said Pastor Marrese-Wheeler.

Parents say kids in the community deserve to feel safe. Lindsey Buscher, a local mom and co-lead for Moms Demand Action says these acts of violence are preventable.

“I try to keep my kids as safe as possible...i know there are so many neighborhoods in the city so deeply impacted by gun violence right now,” she said.

For families worried about safety in the city, Chief Barnes says the police department cares and are working to adjust staffing and hours to address the issues.

Anyone with information on the shooting that occurred on Labor Day are asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.