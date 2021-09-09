Advertisement

Madison’s Police Chief addresses recent gun violence

By Tajma Hall
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Right now Madison Police are investigating two shootings over the Labor Day weekend. Chief of Police Shon Barnes says those responsible will be held accountable.

Barnes says when it comes to addressing gun violence in Madison, there’s much work to be done.

“I think that we could certainly be doing better. I think our community deserves better and I think this is a solution that will require everyone to kind of work together,” said Chief Barnes.

Barnes says officers are working hard to address gun violence in the city.

Local faith and anti-gun violence leaders agree that it will take a collaborative effort to spark change.

“If we’re gonna have thoughts and prayers, they have to become actions,” said Pastor Scott Marrese-Wheeler, board member for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort.

He says one of the root issues is gun control.

“We must ask ourselves which is more important? Our guns or the lives of our loved ones, our neighbors, even people we don’t know,”'said Pastor Marrese-Wheeler.

Parents say kids in the community deserve to feel safe. Lindsey Buscher, a local mom and co-lead for Moms Demand Action says these acts of violence are preventable.

“I try to keep my kids as safe as possible...i know there are so many neighborhoods in the city so deeply impacted by gun violence right now,” she said.

For families worried about safety in the city, Chief Barnes says the police department cares and are working to adjust staffing and hours to address the issues.

Anyone with information on the shooting that occurred on Labor Day are asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began

Latest News

Playgrounds are now open and outdoor shelters can hold up to 100 people.
Devil’s Lake State Park campaign aims to raise $18 million for multi-use center
Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crews from the Madison, Wis.-based 1st...
Wisconsin soldiers fight wildfires on West Coast
Go Orange day
Fight hunger in Wisconsin by participating in Go Orange Day
Madison Firefighter/EMT Rob Verhelst
Remembering 9/11: Madison firefighter reflects on how search at Ground Zero has impacted his life