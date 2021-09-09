Advertisement

McFarland PD investigating hate speech towards high school student

Police lights.
Police lights.(Associated Press)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The McFarland Police Department is investigating a report of hate speech Thursday involving a McFarland High School Student.

According to a Facebook post from McFarland PD, last night officials were made aware of a social media post depicting hate speech toward a student at McFarland High School.

Thursday morning, the family of the student involved filed a report regarding the social media post.

An investigation into the incident is currently being conducted by McFarland PD and the McFarland School District. Both agencies are working to provide resources to the student and the family involved in this incident.

The McFarland PD and the Village stands with and supports the Asian American Pacific Islander members of our community. Hate speech, bullying, and other speech that is of a biased nature is unacceptable and is not tolerated.

If you believe that you are the victim of a hate crime or other bias based incident, please contact the McFarland Police Department to file a complaint.

McFarland Police Department

NBC15 reached out to the McFarland School District for more information and will update this story with their response.

