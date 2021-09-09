Monona man dies nearly a month after shooting in SW Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old Monona man died Friday from the injuries he suffered several weeks ago in a shooting on the southwest side of Madison, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner reported.

In an update Thursday, the Medical Examiner identified the man as Ryan Cook and confirmed he died from the wounds he suffered in the August 10 shooting. The agency’s preliminary report lists his death as a homicide.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers found Cook around 8:30 p.m. that Tuesday night in the 4600 block of Atticus Way, a couple blocks away from where Verona Rd. meets the Beltline. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and rushed to a local hospital.

After being initially treated for his injuries, Cook was moved to a rehabilitation center. On Friday, he was taken back to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Dept. and the Medical Examiner’s Office, which has ordered additional testing.

MPD has not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects in the case.

