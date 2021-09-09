Advertisement

Much Warmer By the Weekend

Highs will reach the upper 80s Saturday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure is building in from the west and it will keep us in sunshine today. Temperatures will be slightly below average for today with highs are expected in the lower to middle 70s. Northwesterly wind will a bit lighter today than yesterday. Temperatures will begin to warm up tomorrow as wind shifts to southerly. Highs will be back in the upper 70s. A warm front will push through Friday night and much warmer air will fill in behind it. Highs on Saturday are expected in the upper 80s. Humidity levels will be higher as well. Temperatures will then drop on Sunday after a cold front moves through. Highs will be back in the upper 70s for the second half of the weekend.

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy. High 74. Wind: Northwest 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 52. Wind: Calm.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 79.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 88.

