Rodgers says uncertain future doesn’t create extra pressure

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2)...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during a joint NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledges this season feels different because of the uncertainty surrounding how much longer he and some teammates might remain in Green Bay.

But Rodgers doesn’t believe those questions will hinder his focus as the reigning MVP heads into his 17th season with the Packers.

The Packers open their season Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville, Florida.

Green Bay has lost in the NFC championship game each of the last two years.

