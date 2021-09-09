Advertisement

Speed reduction continues next week on Madison streets

(KGWN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Speed reductions across Madison will continue next week to now include on Whitney Way from Raymond Road to the Beltline.

The speed limit will go down from 30 to 25 mph, the City of Madison explained, and digital signs will be placed in the area temporarily to remind motorists to slow down.

The City of Madison noted Whitney Way has an elementary and middle school on the street, and the speed reduction will not drastically change drivers’ travel times.

“A speed reduction of 5mph will change the travel time along this 1.1-mile stretch of Whitney Way by less than 30 seconds,” the City stated. “However, lowering the speed limit even 5 mph helps ensure the safety of our streets as a person is about 70 percent more likely to be killed if they’re struck by a vehicle traveling at 30 mph versus 25 mph.”

The speed reductions are part of the City’s Vision Zero initiative, the goal of which is to reduce speed-related fatalities.

The following streets will also have a speed reduction later in 2021:

  • Cottage Grove Rd
    • Drexel to State Highway 51 (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph)
    • State Highway 51 to Flora (reduced to 30 mph from 35 mph)
  • Whitney Way
    • Sheboygan Ave to Mineral Point Rd (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph)
    • Mineral Point Rd to Tokay Blvd (reduced to 30 mph from 35 mph)
  • Mineral Point Rd from Whitney Way to Science Dr (reduced to 35 mph from 40 mph)
  • Whitney Way from the Beltline to Raymond Rd (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph)
  • N Thompson Dr from Sycamore to State Highway 30 (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart

Latest News

Deputy Eric Novotny helped pioneer the DCSO program known as "Beltline Bob"
It’s the end of the road for the original “Beltline Bob”
Madison East High School student Ry (right) and mother Frannie (left) express concerns over the...
MMSD parent, student express COVID-19 concerns as school resumes
Police lights.
McFarland PD investigating hate speech towards high school student
(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Ho-Chunk offers new details on malfunction that closed casinos for days