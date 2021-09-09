Speed reduction continues next week on Madison streets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Speed reductions across Madison will continue next week to now include on Whitney Way from Raymond Road to the Beltline.

The speed limit will go down from 30 to 25 mph, the City of Madison explained, and digital signs will be placed in the area temporarily to remind motorists to slow down.

The City of Madison noted Whitney Way has an elementary and middle school on the street, and the speed reduction will not drastically change drivers’ travel times.

“A speed reduction of 5mph will change the travel time along this 1.1-mile stretch of Whitney Way by less than 30 seconds,” the City stated. “However, lowering the speed limit even 5 mph helps ensure the safety of our streets as a person is about 70 percent more likely to be killed if they’re struck by a vehicle traveling at 30 mph versus 25 mph.”

The speed reductions are part of the City’s Vision Zero initiative, the goal of which is to reduce speed-related fatalities.

The following streets will also have a speed reduction later in 2021:

Cottage Grove Rd Drexel to State Highway 51 (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph) State Highway 51 to Flora (reduced to 30 mph from 35 mph)

Whitney Way Sheboygan Ave to Mineral Point Rd (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph) Mineral Point Rd to Tokay Blvd (reduced to 30 mph from 35 mph)

Mineral Point Rd from Whitney Way to Science Dr (reduced to 35 mph from 40 mph)

Whitney Way from the Beltline to Raymond Rd (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph)

N Thompson Dr from Sycamore to State Highway 30 (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph)

