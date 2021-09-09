Summer Punch - 80s are back this Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 80s are back in town this weekend! High-pressure slides East and turns winds of the SW. Expect increasing warmth & humidity to close out the week.

Another nice night is on tap for south-central Wisconsin. Afternoon clouds will dissipate after sunset. Lows fall into the lower 50s under a mainly clear sky. Some passing clouds (and maybe a sprinkle) are possible for SW Wisconsin as a weak upper-level disturbance passes by. Most stay dry.

SW winds bring in the warmth tomorrow afternoon. Highs are expected to reach into the upper 70s - lower 80s across southern Wisconsin. Sunshine sticks around until Saturday. SW winds pick up and drive highs into the upper 80s - near 90ºF. A cold front will drop in from the NW Saturday afternoon/evening into Sunday. A few showers and storms are possible along this front.

The front stalls out after it passes Madison. Models differ in just how far South the front stops. Rain chances will be higher along the State Line and into northern Illinois on Sunday. It will also be warmer farther South of Madison. The front lifts back North on Monday - driving up temperatures & humidity again for the entire area. Rain chances increase as well.

A final cold front moves by late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will trigger another round of showers and storms. The middle of next week appears quiet and cooler.

