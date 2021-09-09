Advertisement

Two suspects arrested following Madison residential burglary

Source: KCBD Graphic(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two suspects have now been arrested in connection to the Thursday morning burglary at the University Apartments.

According to a news release from the UW-Madison Police Department, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning two suspects entered an unlocked apartment in the University Apartments indenting to steal property.

The resident then promptly called 911 and UW-Madison PD and Shorewood Hills PD responded to the incident.

A few hours later authorities located and arrested two suspects.

26-year-old David Cartagena of Madison and 25-year-old Chikezie Obiora of Milwaukee were booked into Dane County Jail on tentative charges of burglary, resisting and obstructing, and disorderly conduct.

UWPD is asking residents in the University Apartments community to reach out if they witnessed anything or have photos/videos of the suspects or any unusual or suspicious activity that may help with the investigation.

Those with information can call the UWPD Dispatch Center at (608) 264-2677.

