1 arrested after report of shot fired on campus

No one was injured in the incident.
UW-Madison Police Department
UW-Madison Police Department(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man arrested after someone reported hearing gunfire on the University of Wisconsin campus told investigators he was trying to unload his gun when it went off.

UW police officers found the suspect, identified as Danion O’Dell, in the parking lot of the Waisman Center and were able to detain him within a minute of being dispatched, a statement from UWPD reported. No one was injured in the incident.

According to police, they received the first call about a man in the parking lot around 9 a.m. on Friday and a subsequent caller reported hearing a shot fired. At the time of the release, investigators had not determined why O’Dell was at the Waisman Center.

They noted that the 32-year-old Madison man has no connection to the campus. However, he is also believed to be the described in a report of an intoxicated driver earlier in the morning. O’Dell has since been booked into the Dane Co. Jail on counts of:

  • Possession of a firearm by a felon,
  • Two counts of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon,
  • Two counts of bail jumping, and
  • OWI – third offense

The police department added that the WiscAlert system had not been activated, explaining it had not been because of the speed with which O’Dell was captured and the fact there was no longer a threat to the community.

