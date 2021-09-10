$100 million available for Wisconsin workforce innovation grants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin communities can now apply for $100 million in grants to find solutions to workforce challenges, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday.

The funds are meant for local and regional projects in Wisconsin that focus on long-term solutions for businesses to find workers and workers to connect with employers.

“I’m proud of the investments we’ve made to ensure our economy can recover from the hardships of the last year, but we can’t just go back to the economy we had going into the pandemic—we need to make investments that will address our longstanding workforce challenges and prepare our communities for long-term success,” said Gov. Evers.

Awards range from $250,000 up to $10 million. There will be two rounds of funding awarded.

The grants are funded from American Recovery Plan Act dollars, and will administered through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and the Department of Workforce Development.

Grant applications can be found on the WEDC website. The first round of fund applications are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 25 and the second round will be announced in 2022. Awardees for round one will find out in mid-November.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.