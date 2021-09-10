Advertisement

3 reporters ordered to testify about attack on state senator

Wisconsin State Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) posted a video Wednesday of the overnight...
Wisconsin State Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) posted a video Wednesday of the overnight protests showing several demonstrators rushing at him.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three reporters have been subpoenaed to testify at a Dane County trial for two women accused of attacking a state senator last year.

Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds says the reporters must testify about what they saw when Sen. Tim Carpenter was beaten on June 24, 2020 while taking video of a protest in downtown Madison.

State Sen. Tim Carpenter posted a video showing demonstrators rushing toward him during Tuesday...
State Sen. Tim Carpenter posted a video showing demonstrators rushing toward him during Tuesday night's demonstrations.

Chali Pittman of WORT-FM, Lance Veeser of WKOW-TV and Dylan Brogan of Isthmus have been called to testify.

Kerida O’Reilly and Samantha Hamer are charged with felony battery and disorderly conduct. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 15.

Kerida O'Reilly, left, and Samantha Hamer are shown In these two July 27, 2020, booking photos...
Kerida O'Reilly, left, and Samantha Hamer are shown In these two July 27, 2020, booking photos provided by the Dane County (Wisc.) Sheriff's Office. Prosecutors charged both women Wednesday, July 29, 2020, with battery in connection with an attack on Wisconsin state Sen. Tim Carpenter, during a protest against police racism outside the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, on June 23.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

