Active police investigation in Sun Prairie, public asked to avoid area

The public is urged to stay away from Blue Aster Boulevard at Tall Grass Trail, according to an alert.
(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department is asking the public to avoid an area Friday afternoon due to an active police investigation.

Sun Prairie PD expects law enforcement to respond within the next hour, and say the severity is minor.

NBC15 has a crew headed to the area and will update this story as details develop.

