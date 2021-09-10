All eastbound lanes on I-90/94 near Lake Delton reopen after crash
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes are now open on I-90/94 in Lake Delton after a crash.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash happened around midnight near the Trout Road exit.
The DOT reported the incident was cleared at 5:36 a.m. Friday morning.
It’s unclear if anyone was hurt and how many cars were involved.
