All eastbound lanes on I-90/94 near Lake Delton reopen after crash

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes are now open on I-90/94 in Lake Delton after a crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash happened around midnight near the Trout Road exit.

The DOT reported the incident was cleared at 5:36 a.m. Friday morning.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt and how many cars were involved.

