Eduardo Escobar’s homer lifts Brewers past Phillies 4-3

Milwaukee Brewers' Eduardo Escobar hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game...
Milwaukee Brewers' Eduardo Escobar hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers topped the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3.

Milwaukee extended its lead to 12 games in the NL Central over Cincinnati, which lost 4-1 to the Chicago Cubs.

Philadelphia remained 2½ games behind NL East-leading Atlanta.

Escobar drove an 0-1 pitch from Connor Brogdon deep to right for his 25th homer.

The infielder was acquired in a July trade with Arizona.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

