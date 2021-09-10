Advertisement

Fake vaccine cards are a federal crime, local U.S. Atty. reminds

U.S. Atty. Tim O’Shea promised to prosecute violators to the fullest extent of the law.
North Carolina college students are said to be buying fake vaccine cards to circumvent vaccine...
North Carolina college students are said to be buying fake vaccine cards to circumvent vaccine and testing requirements.(Source: WRAL/Twitter/UNC/Todd McGee via CNN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With reports of arrests related to fake vaccine cards popping up nearly every day, the local U.S. Attorney’s Office is reminding people that the making, selling, or buying them is a federal crime, not just a state law.

“Legitimate COVID-19 vaccine cards—like the vaccines themselves—are crucial tools to prevent illness and death.   People who are foolish or selfish (or both) enough to supply bogus vaccination cards (allow) others to circumvent COVID-19 curtailment efforts,” U.S. Attorney Tim O’Shea said, promising to prosecute violators to the full extent of the law.

Inspector General Anthony Baize goes so far as to recommend people who spot an error a legitimate vaccine card call their vaccine provider to get it corrected, rather than fixing it themselves.

“Those who might claim to be vaccinated when they are not are putting themselves and their loved ones at risk of contracting COVID-19,” Dept. of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake added.

DHS also used O’Shea’s warning as an opportunity to remind everyone not to share pictures of their vaccination cards on social media because they could contain sensitive information that could be stolen.

