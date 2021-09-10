First Alert: The 80s are Back!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re a fan of Summer weather, we’ve got good news! SW winds have brought in more warmth for Friday. Another burst of warm air is expected tomorrow - with highs topping out in the upper 80s - lower 90s.

Another mainly clear night is on tap for southern Wisconsin. Lows will fall into the lower 60s. Warm air surges into the Midwest. Sunshine will mix with clouds on Saturday with a much warmer feel. An approaching cold front will generate scattered showers and a few storms late Saturday into Sunday.

The frontal boundary stalls over southern Wisconsin/northern Illinois. Scattered showers and a few storms linger near/South of the State Line on Sunday - Monday. The frontal boundary slowly moves North late Monday into Tuesday. Rain chances continue during this period. Another cold front zips by on Tuesday - bringing our last chance of scattered showers and storms.

High-pressure moves overhead during the middle of next week. Highs return to average - slightly above average.

