First Lady Jill Biden set to visit Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will make a visit to the Badger State next week, WTMJ reports.

The first lady will visit Milwaukee on Wednesday, as well as make a stop in Des Moines, Iowa.

There is no information yet on what Dr. Biden will speak about, or where she will speak.

President Joe Biden visited Wisconsin on June 29, where he discussed his infrastructure package in La Crosse. The president was originally set to visit an Iowa County farm, but the location was changed due to the weather.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.