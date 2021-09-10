Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden set to visit Wisconsin

Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to...
Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to community college students in boxes on a computer screen, the first lady resumes teaching in person on Tuesday from a classroom at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has worked since 2009.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will make a visit to the Badger State next week, WTMJ reports.

The first lady will visit Milwaukee on Wednesday, as well as make a stop in Des Moines, Iowa.

There is no information yet on what Dr. Biden will speak about, or where she will speak.

President Joe Biden visited Wisconsin on June 29, where he discussed his infrastructure package in La Crosse. The president was originally set to visit an Iowa County farm, but the location was changed due to the weather.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart

Latest News

Highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in 8 months
Umar Warsi, Medinah Academy of Madison Principal
Anti-Muslim hate crimes increase after 9/11, Madison Muslim community unites against hate
Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s Restaurant
Risk assessment technology continues to evolve at the Madison airport.
How 9/11 changed security at Dane County Regional Airport