Gov. Tony Evers orders flags at half-staff in honor of 9/11 victims

The order goes into effect Friday, Sept. 10 at sunrise and will end Sunday, Sept. 12 at sunset.
The order goes into effect Friday, Sept. 10 at sunrise and will end Sunday, Sept. 12 at sunset.(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order that orders flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff in honor 9/11 victims.

The order goes into effect Friday, Sept. 10 at sunrise and will end Sunday, Sept. 12 at sunset.

Governor Evers also signed an executive order that declares Saturday, Sept. 11 as a state “Day of Service and Remembrance.”

In a press release, he says this is to encourage all Wisconsinites to commit acts of service and do good in their communities in memory of the lives lost.

“Today, we honor and remember those who lost their lives, those whose lives were forever changed, and those heroic first responders who ran toward danger without second thought,” Governor Evers says. “I know that Wisconsinites will come together today, as they have each year, to mourn and remember the friends, family members, and neighbors lost, and reflect on this tragedy.”

The release adds that members of the governor’s administration and staff plan on participating in service events on Friday.

