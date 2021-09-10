Highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in 8 months

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases Friday in 8 months.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard show 2,350 coronavirus cases were confirmed Friday, bringing the new cumulative total up to 678,202. You would have to go back to Jan. 13 to find a higher number of cases, Department of Health Services data note.

The seven-day rolling average is on the rise again after falling over the past few days, increasing to 1,538.

Friday also marked another day of deaths being in the double digits, as 24 people died from the virus.

Seven thousand, seven hundred and forty people have died since the start of the pandemic.

Nearly 2/3 of Wisconsin adults reach 70% completed vaccine series

Almost two thirds of adult Wisconsinites have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday, as doses administered remain low this week.

DHS data show 66.5% of Wisconsin adults have gotten their first dose, while 62.8% have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

The number of vaccines administered has slumped this week compared to previous ones, with 29,830 administered to all residents so far. There were over 70,000 administered last week.

Dane County is also a tenth of a percent away from reaching 70% of its residents with a completed shot series. The county reached 70% of residents with at least one dose on July 26.

