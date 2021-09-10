Advertisement

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to host annual ‘Mutts and Martinis’ gala

By Hailey Koller
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin has announced they will be hosting their ‘Mutts & Martinis’ gala to support their effort in finding forever homes for pets.

The will take place at The Beloit Club on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. Doors will open at 6pm, with dinner beginning at 6:30pm.

‘Mutts and Martinis’ is set to include a plated dinner, specialty martinis, silent and live auctions, and multiple tastings.

The event will also feature a presentation with the latest information about the organization by Executive Director Jim McMullen.

“Mutts & Martinis has been a staple in our community for many years,” says Business Development Director, Kaitie Swedlund. “While cancelling in 2020 was disappointing, it gave us time to go back to the drawing board and put on an event that will be bigger and better than ever.”

Blackhawk Bank will be the presenting sponsor for the event. Tickets are available for purchase on The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin’s website.

