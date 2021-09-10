Advertisement

The Janesville Police Dept. investigate reports of shots fired

(WMBF)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is searching for suspects, after receiving multiple reports of shots fired Thursday night.

Officers say several neighbors called to report hearing gunfire in the area N. Washington Street and Laurel Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Right now, there are no reports of damages or injuries.

This is an open investigation.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, the Janesville Police Department asks you contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on your smartphone using the P3 App.

