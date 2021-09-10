Judge loosens Apple’s grip on app store in Epic decision
Sep. 10, 2021
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) - - A federal judge ordered Apple to dismantle part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run app store, threatening one of the iPhone maker’s biggest moneymakers.
The ruling will potentially save app developers billions of dollars that could encourage them to lower the prices paid by consumers.
