Judge loosens Apple’s grip on app store in Epic decision

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) - - A federal judge ordered Apple to dismantle part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run app store, threatening one of the iPhone maker’s biggest moneymakers.

The ruling will potentially save app developers billions of dollars that could encourage them to lower the prices paid by consumers.

