Madison mayor outlines plans to respond to gun violence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s mayor outlined how the City is working Thursday to provide services and make best practices when it comes to the rise in gun violence.

Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway said she has full support in Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, whose department is using data to identify patterns in gun violence crimes to determine where officers need to be stationed. MPD has also worked on environmental analysis and community engagement.

“The Chief reports that this approach has been helpful in preventing property crimes and will continue to be applied to other issues MPD is facing,” the mayor stated.

The City’s new CARES Team, which pairs paramedic and crisis response workers to go to nonviolent mental health calls, has been operating for one week. Rhodes Conway believes this service will help reduce emergency room visits and free up time for MPD to respond to violent crimes.

Public Health Madison and Dane County’s Violence Prevention Unit is also working to bring community members together to address the root of these violent crimes and create better response systems.

Rhodes-Conway added that she has also invested in youth employment and educational programming to teach young people about options for their future.

MPD is investigating two shootings that occurred over Labor Day weekend.

