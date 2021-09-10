Advertisement

Madison PD: Suspect arrested after fleeing traffic stop, entering condo

Madison Police Department arrested a suspect who allegedly fled from a traffic stop Friday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers arrested one person Friday afternoon after they allegedly fled from a traffic stop and gained entry into a condo building.

The Madison Police Department told NBC15 the suspect was able to get into a condo near the intersection of Summer Shine Drive and Willow Rock Road.

Officials were able to surround the building, then additional officers were called to the scene.

Authorities were eventually able to take the suspect into custody, but did not identify them. Police also did not say if any charges would be filed.

