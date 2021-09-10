Breese Stevens: Madison Taco Festival canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An upcoming Madison Taco Festival has been canceled, the venue announced Friday.

The event was scheduled to take place on Sept. 18 at Breese Stevens Field. Breese Stevens announced the cancellation Friday in a Facebook Post.

According to the Facebook post, ticket purchases for the event will be refunded immediately.

