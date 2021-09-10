Breese Stevens: Madison Taco Festival canceled
Attendees from across the country reported long lines, lack of merchandise and signage, as well as low quality food
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An upcoming Madison Taco Festival has been canceled, the venue announced Friday.
The event was scheduled to take place on Sept. 18 at Breese Stevens Field. Breese Stevens announced the cancellation Friday in a Facebook Post.
According to the Facebook post, ticket purchases for the event will be refunded immediately.
