Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s Restaurant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is temporarily closing a building downtown Friday that houses a local restaurant due to structural concerns.

The City of Madison said it has been monitoring these concerns at 131 West Wilson Street, which holds Paisan’s Restaurant, but the work has not been completed. Inspectors have noted they do not think the building is in imminent danger of collapsing, but will monitor it daily to check the structural integrity.

Paisan’s Restaurant posted on Facebook that it would be closed immediately Friday until further notice because its parking ramp is being inspected. The restaurant stated current estimates for closure are 15 days.

ATTENTION- Paisan’s will be CLOSED immediately and until further notice as the building safety is being inspected due to... Posted by Paisan's Restaurant on Friday, September 10, 2021

The restaurant encouraged customers to visit its sister restaurant Porta Bella, at 425 North Frances Street.

The City ordered the building, which is located near the Monona Terrace, to vacate out of an abundance of caution, saying the closures will last until engineers determine if there is no cause for concern or until the issues are fixed.

The City will work with the building owner to keep occupants and the surrounding area safe. The property is owned by Rice Investors LLC.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.