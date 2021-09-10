Advertisement

Mercyhealth issues mandatory employee COVID-19 vaccination policy, those who don’t must pay up

One Rockford hospital is recognized by HealthCare Design Magazine and The Center of Health...
One Rockford hospital is recognized by HealthCare Design Magazine and The Center of Health Design with the 2020 healthcare environment award.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Most of Mercyhealth’s employees are vaccinated against COVID-19, but the local hospital announces those who haven’t been vaccinated have a choice: get the vaccine or pay a monthly fee.

Providers and staff who choose not to get vaccinated must get weekly COVID-19 testing and wear a mask wherever they go, including areas not facing any patients. They will also pay a set monthly fee for the additional risk and added cost to Mercyhealth of being unvaccinated, the health system says.

“We require all of our staff, in all they do each day to assure patient safety while serving our patients. The new policy provides employees a choice, while also encouraging them to get vaccinated and the requirement of weekly testing and masking at all times assures patient safety,” Mercyhealth President/CEO Javon R. Bea said.

Fees range from $60-$265 per month and are based on the Mercyhealth employee salary.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart

Latest News

Highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in 8 months
North Carolina college students are said to be buying fake vaccine cards to circumvent vaccine...
Fake vaccine cards are a federal crime, local U.S. Atty. reminds
FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a...
US doubles the fine for people who break mask rule on planes
Madison East High School student Ry (right) and mother Frannie (left) express concerns over the...
MMSD parent, student express COVID-19 concerns as school resumes