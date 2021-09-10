Advertisement

“Never Forget” Blood Drive hosted by MPD, MFD and the American Red Cross

Blood drive helps remember 9/11.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department, Madison Fire Department and the American Red Cross host the “Never Forget” Blood Drive on September 11th.

The blood drive is from 7:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at Fire Station 14, with the goal of 175 donors.

The event also remembers the attack that happened 20 years ago on September 11th, 2001. Commemorative festivities include:

· Presentation of the colors

· A recitation of a poem titled “One”

· Observance of the National Moment of Silence at 7:46 a.m. (Central)

· Remarks by Fire Chief Steven Davis, Assistant Police Chief John Patterson, and Fire Fighters Local

311 President Mahlon Mitchell

The commemorative events start at 7:35 a.m., and a food cart will also be available from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

