New civilian group calls for ‘forensic’ audit of 2020 elections

A group called the Ad-Hoc Committee for the Wisconsin Full Forensic Physical and Cyber Audit...
A group called the Ad-Hoc Committee for the Wisconsin Full Forensic Physical and Cyber Audit (FFPCA) met outside the State Capitol Friday.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost a year since the presidential election, a new civilian group in Wisconsin is demanding a special audit of the results.

The Ad-Hoc Committee for the Wisconsin Full Forensic, Physical and Cyber Audit (FFPCA) met at the State Capitol Friday morning. The group formed last month, according to spokesperson Jefferson Davis, a former politician from Menomonee Falls.

Davis said he wants a broader audit of the November 2020 election. He said he does not trust the election reviews currently being done by the non-partisan Legislative Audit Bureau, as well as the audit led by former State Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Former Milwaukee Co. Sheriff David Clarke spoke at the Friday rally, saying his goal is not to “undo the 2020 election.”

“We have to get this right,” he said. “Our elections are a sacred right. Voters deserve and demand to be guaranteed that their vote is protected, that the elections process is secure from tampering.”

The FFPCA wants an audit into election equipment, ballots as well as canvassing. After the November election, officials conducted a recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties.

Dane Co. Clerk Scott McDonell said, “We had a recount in Milwaukee and Dane County, and we looked at every single ballot. They matched the results from election night. There was a couple ballots that were hard to read and changed a few votes, but even the Trump attorneys said, ‘Yeah, that’s not the issue. The numbers match.’”

The audit by the Legislative Audit Bureau is expected to be released sometime this fall.

