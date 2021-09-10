One person detained after reports of shots fired on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is in custody Friday after multiple reports of shots fired on Madison’s east side, police state.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department notes officers were called around 12:20 a.m. to the 500 block of Northport Drive for shots fired.

Officers responded to an apartment building when they arrived. As they were working the scene, a person came out of the building and was detained.

Police continued, saying they observed damage inside the apartment and collected evidence.

No one was reported injured, police add.

Madison PD is still investigating this case and asks anyone with information to call their department at 608-255-2345. People can also contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or submit a tip online to p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.