Advertisement

Podcast | Making Wisconsin: 9/11 in their own words

(n/a)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty years after one of the most tragic days in American history, the memories remain fresh.

Click here to subscribe on your Spotify app

As part of NBC15 News’ commeration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we brought the stories of a Madison firefighter who was at Ground Zero in the immediate aftermath and a woman whose volunteer work [delete: at the time] sparked a new passion and life’s goal. We also sat down with Gov. Scott McCallum, who recounted what it was like to be leading the state when the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history struck our shores.

For our first episode of Making Wisconsin: A history of the Badger State, we wanted to take the time to bring you deeper into their lives and let them explain how 9/11 affected them. The links to their stories and videos on our website, so you can learn more.

More Coverage as America marks 20 years since 9/11

“Fireman Rob” Verhelst reflects on that day | Story

Interview starts at: 2:10

Dr. Lisa Arkin on how the aftermath changed her life | Story

Interview starts at: 22:51

Fmr. Gov. Scott McCallum

Interview starts at: 34:25

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Madison Police Department arrested a suspect who allegedly fled from a traffic stop Friday.
Madison PD: Suspect arrested after fleeing traffic stop, entering condo
Camp Randall management addresses long concession lines
Risk assessment technology continues to evolve at the Madison airport.
How 9/11 changed security at Dane County Regional Airport
Camp Randall management addresses long concession lines
Camp Randall management addresses long concession lines