Podcast | Making Wisconsin: 9/11 in their own words

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty years after one of the most tragic days in American history, the memories remain fresh.

As part of NBC15 News' commeration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we brought the stories of a Madison firefighter who was at Ground Zero in the immediate aftermath and a woman whose volunteer work sparked a new passion and life's goal. We also sat down with Gov. Scott McCallum, who recounted what it was like to be leading the state when the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history struck our shores.

For our first episode of Making Wisconsin: A history of the Badger State, we wanted to take the time to bring you deeper into their lives and let them explain how 9/11 affected them. The links to their stories and videos on our website, so you can learn more.

