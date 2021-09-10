Police investigating Madison bank robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. continues to search for the man who held up a bank Thursday afternoon on the city’s near west side.

According to police, officers responded around 12:20 p.m. to an alarm at the BMO Harris Bank, in the 12000 block of N. Sherman Ave., after the suspect indicated he had a gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was gone before officers arrived, police stated. However, investigators talked to witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage.

The suspect was described as a Black man, with a medium build and a heavy mid-section. He was waring a white t-shirt and dark shorts.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 608-255-2345 or to make an anonymous tip by calling 68-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

