Advertisement

Police investigating Madison bank robbery

(Source: WTOK)
(Source: WTOK)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. continues to search for the man who held up a bank Thursday afternoon on the city’s near west side.

According to police, officers responded around 12:20 p.m. to an alarm at the BMO Harris Bank, in the 12000 block of N. Sherman Ave., after the suspect indicated he had a gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was gone before officers arrived, police stated. However, investigators talked to witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage.

The suspect was described as a Black man, with a medium build and a heavy mid-section. He was waring a white t-shirt and dark shorts.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 608-255-2345 or to make an anonymous tip by calling 68-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart

Latest News

UW-Madison Police Department
1 arrested after report of shot fired on campus
Judge loosens Apple’s grip on app store in Epic decision
North Carolina college students are said to be buying fake vaccine cards to circumvent vaccine...
Fake vaccine cards are a federal crime, local U.S. Atty. reminds
FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a...
US doubles the fine for people who break mask rule on planes