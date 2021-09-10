Advertisement

Thousands celebrate farmers at Luke Bryan concert

A fan waits for country music star Luke Bryan at a farm in Marshall, Wis.(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of Luke Bryan fans showed up to watch the country singer perform at a Dane Co. farm Thursday night, an opportunity to celebrate farmers across America.

Thousands pulled in to the Statz Brothers Dairy Farm in Marshall hours before the show. “I’m on a farm with a whole bunch of people, enjoying the great outdoors and some great country music and a great cause,” fan Mark Webster said.

“This is my kind of thing,” Jane Diano said. “Seeing [Bryan] in this kind of venue, in such a unique setting is awesome.”

Fans said they knew Bryan to be a big supporter of America’s farmers. In 2019, his nationwide Farm Tour made a stop at the Statz farm.

Joe Statz, the farm’s co-owner, said this time he welcomed fans with “Support Wisconsin Dairy Farmers” signs. “Anything to put a little notion on their minds to go home and grab glass of milk, eat that cheese and grab that ice cream,” he said, “that will help us out in any way.”

Across the street from the farm, Beth Zimmerman spoke of her neighbors: “They’re constantly... running up and down the roads all day long. You got to thank the farmers. All your food and everything comes from them.”

Zimmerman said she attended Bryan’s concert two years ago. “It’s pretty crazy to think and just know that you’ve got this mega-superstar just right across the street from your house,” she said.

