TSA stops gun at Dane County Regional Airport

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Dane County Regional...
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) on Sept. 8.(TSA)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Transportation Security Administration officers prevented a handgun from making its way onboard a plane at Dane County Regional Airport Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Dane County Regional Airport, at approximately 5:40 a.m. TSA officials spotted a handgun during a routine screening of carry-on luggage. The firearm was found to be loaded with a round chambered.

The owner of the handgun was from Verona and had a concealed carry permit.

“Passengers who are traveling with firearms must follow the proper procedure,” says Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay. “Pack the firearm in a locked, hard-sided case and check the bag. Guns are never allowed in carry-on luggage.”

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

