TSA stops gun at Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Transportation Security Administration officers prevented a handgun from making its way onboard a plane at Dane County Regional Airport Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Dane County Regional Airport, at approximately 5:40 a.m. TSA officials spotted a handgun during a routine screening of carry-on luggage. The firearm was found to be loaded with a round chambered.

The owner of the handgun was from Verona and had a concealed carry permit.

“Passengers who are traveling with firearms must follow the proper procedure,” says Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay. “Pack the firearm in a locked, hard-sided case and check the bag. Guns are never allowed in carry-on luggage.”

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

