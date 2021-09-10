Warmer Temperatures As We Head Into the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will keep us in sunshine today. Temperatures will be back above average with highs rising into the upper 70s. Southwesterly wind will a bit lighter today than yesterday. A warm front will push across the state by later this afternoon or early this evening. Temperatures will warm even more so on Saturday as southerly winds will increase. Highs will be back in the upper 80s. Humidity levels will be higher as well. Temperatures will then drop on Sunday after a cold front moves through. This cold front will also bring a chance of showers during the afternoon hours of Sunday. Highs will be back in the upper 70s for the second half of the weekend.

Warmer temperatures are expected over the next couple days as wind shifts to southerly. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 78. Wind: South 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 59. Wind: Calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 88.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 78.

